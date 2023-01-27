Navi Mumbai: Dr Yogesh Mhase appointed as Raigad collector

Dr Yogesh Mhase | FPJ

Dr Yogesh Mhase has been appointed as the new collector of the Raigad district.

He took charge in the presence of Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Padmashri Bainade, Deputy Collector (General Administration) Sarjerao Mhaske Patil, Deputy Collector (Election) Sneha Ubale, District Planning Officer Jay Singh Mehetre, District Mining Officer Roshan Meshram, District Administration Officer Shyam Poshatti, Provincial Magistrate Pratima Pudalwad, Vitthal Inamdar, Amit Shedge, Umesh Birari, Dnyaneshwar Khutval, Ajit Nairale and all Tehsildars.

Previous work

Dr Yogesh Mhse was previously working as the Chief Executive Officer of MHADA. He has also worked as the General Manager of the Maharashtra State Marketing Federation. Dr Mhase, known to be a brilliant and efficient officer, also worked as CEO of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Authority.