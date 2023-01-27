e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Dr Yogesh Mhase appointed as Raigad collector

Navi Mumbai: Dr Yogesh Mhase appointed as Raigad collector

Dr Mhase, known to be a brilliant and efficient officer, also worked as CEO of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Authority.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 10:48 AM IST
article-image
Dr Yogesh Mhase | FPJ
Follow us on

Dr Yogesh Mhase has been appointed as the new collector of the Raigad district.

He took charge in the presence of Resident Deputy Collector Dr. Padmashri Bainade, Deputy Collector (General Administration) Sarjerao Mhaske Patil, Deputy Collector (Election) Sneha Ubale, District Planning Officer Jay Singh Mehetre, District Mining Officer Roshan Meshram, District Administration Officer Shyam Poshatti, Provincial Magistrate Pratima Pudalwad, Vitthal Inamdar, Amit Shedge, Umesh Birari, Dnyaneshwar Khutval, Ajit Nairale and all Tehsildars.

Previous work

Dr Yogesh Mhse was previously working as the Chief Executive Officer of MHADA. He has also worked as the General Manager of the Maharashtra State Marketing Federation. Dr Mhase, known to be a brilliant and efficient officer, also worked as CEO of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Authority.

Read Also
Mumbai: Video of alleged illegal carwash in GTB nagar emerges on social media; WATCH
article-image

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Over 2400 residents of Koparkhairane hit road to clean city

Navi Mumbai: Over 2400 residents of Koparkhairane hit road to clean city

Navi Mumbai: NNMC organises painting competition as part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program

Navi Mumbai: NNMC organises painting competition as part of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' program

Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for stealing motorbikes, gold chains; valuables worth ₹1.7 lakh...

Navi Mumbai: Two arrested for stealing motorbikes, gold chains; valuables worth ₹1.7 lakh...

Navi Mumbai: Dr Yogesh Mhase appointed as Raigad collector

Navi Mumbai: Dr Yogesh Mhase appointed as Raigad collector

Mumbai: Unidentified woman's body found in Goregaon building

Mumbai: Unidentified woman's body found in Goregaon building