Mumbai: Video of alleged illegal carwash in GTB nagar emerges on social media; WATCH

Mumbai: Video of alleged illegal carwash in GTB nagar emerges on social media

Mumbai: In a viral video reportedly from GTB nagar monorail station, a carwash on the road can be seen flooding the footpath with detergent water. A user by the name IdiotsOnIndianRoads (@IdiotsRoads) posted the video on social media on Thursday asking how such businesses are permitted to run.

Several two-wheelers and a four wheeler are seen parked in front of a shop named 'Welcome Service Centre'. Water and detergent is spread all over the footpath and its visible in the video that the vehicles are being washed outside the shop at the roadside. The water and detergent causes hazard of accident as two wheelers can slip on the roads causing injury to the riders.

Watch video here:

Authorities tagged in the post

The account has also tagged several authorities like the BMC, Mumbai Traffic Police, Mumbai Matterz among a few others asking them to look into the matter.

Any reply or action in the matter is yet to come.

