Navi Mumbai: NMMT to run special services during IPL matches

Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) will run special services from four parking lots to the Dr D Y Patil stadium bus stop in Nerul for Indian Premier League matches starting on March 27.

There are 20 matches scheduled at the stadium from March 27 to May 18, 2022.

The civic body has created 5,000 temporary parking lots at four locations. They are available at Bhimashankar ground, Raheja Mindspace, Raheja Universal and Wonders Park in Nerul. The NMMT will run special bus services from parking lots at Raheja Universal, Mind Space, and Wonders Park, to Dr D Y Patil bus stop. However, those coming by bus or trains will also get bus services to bus stops near the stadium.

A large number of cricket lovers will flock to the stadium. In this regard, the traffic department and NMMC has made all the arrangements. Even after the end of the match, these buses will be available for services.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 11:16 AM IST