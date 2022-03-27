Navi Mumbai: Panvel residents hold two-day hunger strike against PMC's tax collection

A large number of members of Kharghar Colony Forum under the leadership of Leena Garad held a two days hunger protest against the arbitrary collection of property tax by the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC). On Saturday, they staged a protest in front of Kamothe Police Station. On Sunday, they are on hunger protest at Navrang Chowk at 11 am.

Garad termed the collection of property tax as “unreasonable” and “illegal. She said that despite their opposition, the administration is turning a blind eye.

She also alleged that the administration did not take property tax-related issues in the last general body. She asks, what exactly is the reason behind this?”

Citizens of the colonies have also promised to support the forum and join the agitation. We have demanded 5 things from the PCMC which we want them to fulfill. A few of them are the reduction of the rate of excise property tax from 38% to 30%, revoking of the property tax levied with retrospective effect as service tax has already been paid to CIDCO, abolition of property tax on houses smaller than 500 sq. Ft.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 10:39 AM IST