Navi Mumbai: NMMT gets 77 electric buses under Centre's FAME India scheme

The civic body had proposed to phase out diesel-run buses, in the budget for the financial year 2021-22. The civic transport wing will use only CNG and electric buses to minimize the generation of carbon.

At present, the NMMT runs 320 diesel buses, 142 buses in CNG and 30 electric buses. Now, 77 more electric buses receive will be added in the fleet. “We will gradually convert all diesel buses in CNG,” said an official from the NMMT. He added that they will receive a total of 200 buses in FAME I and FAME II. “We have already received 77 buses of FAME 1 and will receive the remaining 23 buses soon,” said the official, adding that the route of these buses will be decided soon. At present, these buses have been parked at a bus depot in Seawoods.