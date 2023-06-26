Navi Mumbai: NMMT Converts 4 Dilapidated Buses Into Public Toilet

NMMT Bus |

Four dilapidated buses of Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) have been converted into fully functional toilets through the MLA funds. Two of these toilets were inaugurated last week. In an effort to maintain a clean and green city, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre inaugurated two innovative mobile toilets on wheels for both men and women.

This sustainable initiative, conceptualized by MLA Manda Mhatre, was launched as part of the celebration of the 9th anniversary of the Modi government at the centre.

Lack of toilet facilities for passengers

MLA Mhatre said that long-distance private buses are often parked near Juinagar highway for passengers. A large number of residents of Navi Mumbai commute via the Sion-Panvel highway and they take buses from there.

However, there is a lack of toilet facilities, particularly for women. Therefore, state-of-the-art bus toilets with all necessary amenities for senior citizens, men, and women have been developed.

Four buses converted into toilets

At present, four NMMT buses have been converted into toilets and two are opened for public use.

On the occasion, City Engineer Sanjay Desai, along with MLA Manda Mhatre, Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle, and numerous BJP officials and activists, were present.