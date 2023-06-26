Navi Mumbai: Materials Distributed To The Differently-abled During Empowerment Camp At Panvel

Materials for the disabled were distributed free of cost | FPJ Photo

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment of the Central Government in association with the Department of Justice distributed materials to differently-abled citizens during a social empowerment camp held at Panvel last week. The step was taken with an aim to empower disabled persons.

Materials were distributed to the disabled needy in the camp. Persons from six assembly constituencies of the Maval Lok Sabha Constituency benefited. Canes for the blind, hearing machines for the deaf, wheelchairs, toilet pots, electric bicycles, walkers, and crutches were distributed at the event.

MLA Prashant Thakur, District Chief Ramdas Shewale, Sub-District Chief Paresh Patil, Panvel City Organizer Prathamesh Soman, Panvel Tehsildar Vijay Talekar and others were present. Maval MP Srirang Barane was also present at the event.

The event received a good response from the beneficiaries.