Navi Mumbai: NMMC's Contract Teachers Go On Strike, Demand Salary Hike

Navi Mumbai: Anganwadi teachers, primary and secondary teachers, and school helpers working with the education department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on a fixed stipend are sitting on hunger strike in front of the civic headquarters from September 4. They have been demanding an increase in their stipend for a long time.

A meeting was held with the civic administration on September 4. The civic administration sought time till September 15 to take a decision. However, teachers demanded written assurance from the civic administration.

Haven't received a salary increase for last 7 years, say teachers

According to teachers, a total of 15 teachers are on hunger strike and a large number of teachers are there to support them. They alleged that they have not seen any increase in their fixed stipend for the last seven years. In July 2023, contract teachers had gone on hunger strike and the civic administration had assured them to solve the salary increment issue within eight days. However, there has been no development so far. Krishna Rathod, a teacher, said that the civic administration has assured a salary increase. However, they have not given any deadline.

Meanwhile, the civic administration held a meeting with teachers’ representatives and assured them to take a decision by September 15.

According to a senior civic official, a committee has been formed to work on the salary increase of contract teachers working on fixed stipends. The report of the committee will come in a week and the decision will be taken in this regard.

NMMC teachers' current stipend

At present, contract primary teachers get ₹20,000, secondary teachers ₹25,000, Balwadi teachers ₹15,000 and helpers get ₹12,000 per month. However, after the necessary deduction, they have little money to run the family.

In the same manner, contract workers of the health and transport department staged a protest and their salaries were increased. Now, contract workers from the education department say that their counterparts from other departments are getting better salaries.