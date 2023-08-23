 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Completes Recruitment Of Contract Teachers
Teachers were appointed on a contract basis and they will be paid on an hourly basis. They will be deputed at NMMC’s 53 primary and 23 secondary schools across the city.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, August 23, 2023, 12:24 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

Navi Mumbai: The Education Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has concluded the recruitment of teachers on contract. The process started last month. Out of the 183 teaching positions, 178 teachers have been successfully recruited, said senior civic officials.

Details On Recruitment

For the primary department, 123 teachers have been appointed, while 60 teachers will serve in the secondary department.

The recruitment process began with the collection of candidate documents on July 10, followed by scrutiny and the subsequent publication of the selected candidate's list. A total of 580 applications were received for the primary teacher positions, with 533 applications submitted for the secondary teacher roles.

The selection and waiting lists for primary teachers were announced on July 13, followed by the waiting list on July 15. Appointed candidates were given five days to report to their respective schools with their appointment letters.

article-image
