Navi Mumbai: Another NMMC School Reports Shortage of Teachers

The shortage of teachers in schools run by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is coming to the fore by the day. After a CBSE Koparkhairane school, the English medium school in Kukshet village in Nerul is reportedly facing a serious shortage of teachers. Like the Koparkhairane school, the Kukshet school is holding classes on alternate days.

Former corporator Suraj Patil has given the civic body a 15-day deadline to provide an adequate number of teachers or he would sit on a hunger strike from July 3. The civic body, though, acted fast and promised to look into the issue, and Patil postponed his strike.

Effective protest by parents, corporator

Earlier, Patil along with parents staged a sit-in protest at the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Education Department, Dattatreya Ghanwat. Taking note of the protest, Ghanwat assured Patil to recruit teachers within a fortnight.

Patil said that the first English medium school of NMMC was established at Kukshet in 2013. He has been pursuing the recruitment of teachers as there has been a shortage since last year. However, there was no response from the civic administration till he announced the hunger strike. Even parents refused to leave the premises until Ghanwat gave a written assurance.

During the protest, Patil also demanded to set up a CBSE school in Sarsole village in Nerul for which the civic administration assured discussions with the municipal commissioner.