Navi Mumbai: NMMC areas receive 6.5 mm of rainfall on Saturday

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received a total of 6.5 mm average rainfall on Saturday with the maximum in the Digha ward with 12.2 mm rainfall.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Sunday, June 12, 2022, 10:35 AM IST
The civic jurisdiction also witnessed two trees fall and two fire calls on Saturday and one building slab collapse wherein one person died.

As per the data provided by the Disaster Management of NMMC, after the Digha ward, the Vashi ward area received 10.6 mm of rainfall. Similarly, ward Belapur received 5.2 mm, Nerul ward 5.6 mm rainfall, and Airoli ward 5.4 mm.

Meanwhile, the Koparkhairane ward did not receive rainfall on Saturday.

