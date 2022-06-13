Navi Mumbai: NMMC to distribute around 3 lakh textbooks on reopening day of civic schools

Representative Image | File

The Education Department of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will distribute around 3 lakh books among students on the reopening day of civic schools.

All the civic schools will reopen on June 13 and the civic body will give books and stationery on day one.

“Free textbooks will be distributed to the students on the first day of school. A total of 3,00,634 textbooks of all subjects will be distributed in Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation schools,” said an official from NMMC’s Education Department.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in the last two years, only online classes were held. However, in the last fortnight, COVID-19 cases are rising again. However, the state government has decided to reopen schools for offline classes.

