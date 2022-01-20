Navi Mumbai: NMMC to beautify city after poem theme to secure first rank in Cleanliness Survey 2022

After securing the first rank in the Cleanest Big City in the 10 to 40 lakh population category, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is leaving no stone unturned to secure rank one in the overall ranking. Now, the civic body has decided to project the city as a poem city.

The civic body will display famous poems of well-known writers across the city as part of the beautification of the city. In March, the central team is likely to visit the city to see the beautification works carried out by the local body. The survey includes citizens’ participation and waste management.

In a meeting held early this week, civic chief Abhijit Bangar directed the engineering department to find important places where poems will be displayed. The purpose of displaying poems is to create a reading habit and also give a new look to the city.

“This year, we have come up with an innovative idea to display important lines of famous poems of well-known poets at important joints and places in the city. Accordingly, the engineering department has been advised to select important places in the city. With the idea, efforts will be made to enhance the reading culture as well as beautify the city,” said civic chief Bangar.

However, during this year's survey, the civic body will concentrate on the beautification works along the Sion-Panvel highway and both sides of the railway track. “I have asked officials to be creative while carrying out the beautification works,” said Bangar.

NMMC has already taken a number of steps to beautify the city, including hiring experts from J J School of art to give a new look to flyovers. During the Cleanliness Survey, the civic body had hired artists from J J School of Arts Mumbai to beautify the beneath area of flyovers across the city. Apart from painting, the inside areas of flyovers were lit up with 3D colourful lights.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, January 20, 2022, 07:20 PM IST