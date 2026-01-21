Mumbai News: BMC Demolishes 71 Unauthorised Hawking Stalls And Structures In Kurla West After BJP Workers Attacked

BMC carries out a large-scale demolition drive in Kurla West, removing unauthorised hawking stalls and structures under heavy police security following recent violence | File Photo

Mumbai, Jan 20: A total of 71 unauthorised structures in Kurla West, including unauthorised hawking stalls on footpaths and additional constructions, were removed by the BMC on Tuesday using JCBs, under heavy police security. The action was taken in the Kurla Railway Station area, New Mill Road, Bail Bazaar area, Vinoba Bhave Nagar and surrounding localities.

Demolition drive follows violent clash

The BMC demolition drive was carried out on Tuesday following a violent incident on Sunday, when local hawkers allegedly assaulted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers, leaving three of them critically injured.

The attack, captured on video and widely circulated on social media, triggered tensions in the area. A case of rioting and attempt to murder was registered against six accused.

Injured BJP workers identified

The injured have been identified as BJP workers Akash Singh, Aditya Panse and Aseem Singh. Police said the trio allegedly got into an argument with a group of hawkers over parking a vehicle in front of a shop. What began as a minor dispute quickly escalated into a violent clash.

Protests by Hindu organisations

Locals said that members of the Sakal Hindu Samaj, Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal staged a protest march demanding strict action against the accused, illegal hawkers and errant auto-rickshaw drivers. The demonstrations were pacified only after the police assured strict action against the hawkers.

Eviction drive details

Accordingly, the BMC’s L ward Assistant Commissioner, Dhanaji Hirlekar, under the supervision of Joint Municipal Commissioner (Zone V) Devidas Kshirsagar, launched an eviction drive on Tuesday.

“The eviction drive included a total of 71 unauthorised hawkers, shops and additional constructions, 53 of which are in Kurla Police Station limits and 18 in Vinoba Bhave Nagar Police Station limits,” the BMC said.

“The concerned police are taking compulsory action against unauthorised and non-compliant rickshaw drivers in the area, along with BMC demolition of unauthorised structures,” civic officials said.

Heavy police deployment

Tuesday’s eviction was carried out with the help of four encroachment removal vehicles, two JCBs and other equipment. Adequate police force, including 46 officers and personnel, were deployed at the site to maintain law and order.

Main accused arrested

Meanwhile, Kurla police arrested the main accused, Jalil Sheikh, who has been remanded to police custody until January 23 by a local court.

Details of the assault

According to Kurla police, the incident occurred on January 18 between 5.30 pm and 6.00 pm. Following an argument over bike parking, Jalil Sheikh and his associates, identified as Sharan, Isaq, Shanu, Ahmed and another unidentified person, allegedly launched a murderous assault on BJP worker Akash Singh.

When Akash Singh’s brother Aseem Singh and Aditya Panse intervened to rescue him, they too were attacked. The accused allegedly used helmets, plastic crates, wooden bamboo sticks, paver blocks and sharp weapons during the assault. All three victims sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Criticare Hospital in Andheri.

Police case and investigation

Senior Police Inspector Vikas Mhamunkar of Kurla police station said a case has been registered against six accused under sections related to rioting and attempt to murder under the Maharashtra Police Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

