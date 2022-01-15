Navi Mumbai: NMMC inoculates over 55,000 people under 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign; sets target to vaccinate all children in next four days

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has already vaccinated more than 55,000 citizens under 'Har Ghar Dastak'. The campaign was started on November 11 and so far, a total of 859 sessions were carried out. Under this campaign, health workers visited homes and inoculated citizens who could not come to the vaccination centre.

The civic body also inoculated a total of 35 citizens with the precaution dose under this campaign.

According to a senior civic official, of the 859 sessions, a total of 18481 citizens above 18 years have been vaccinated with the first dose, and 36780 citizens have been vaccinated with the second dose. “We have vaccinated a total of 55,296 citizens under this campaign,” added the official.

Similarly, on the same concept, 'Vaccination at Your Doorstep', was started on December 20 by setting up ambulances or buses converted into ambulances at strategic places like markets, railway stations, bus depots in the NMMC area and vaccinated a total of 13204 citizens in 623 places.

In addition, vaccination drives are being conducted at Vashi and Nerul from November 11, Ghansoli from November 12, Airoli from November 30, and Koparkhairane railway station from December 2. To date, in 208 vaccination sessions at these 5 railway stations, a total of 17831 citizens were vaccinated with Covid vaccines.

Meanwhile, NMMC has already vaccinated 89.26 percent or 65498 children in the age group of 15 to 18 years. Now, it has set a target to achieve 100 percent vaccination of children in the next three to four days.

The municipal commissioner Abhijeet Bangar said that he is paying attention to increasing testings to prevent the Covid virus spread. At present, around 11,000 Covid tests are being performed daily.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, January 15, 2022, 06:21 PM IST