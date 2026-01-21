Mumbai Police Reunite Woman With Family After 12 Years In Heartwarming Rescue Effort

Mumbai Police reunite a woman with her family in Parbhani after tracing her relatives 12 years after she went missing | X - @MumbaiPolice

Mumbai, Jan 20: In a heartwarming incident, Mumbai Police reunited a woman who had been missing for the past 12 years with her family.

Found at JJ Junction

The woman was found at JJ Junction on January 13, 2026. During questioning, she told the police that she had lost contact with her relatives years ago. The alert personnel of JJ Marg Police Station followed all due legal procedures and, as per court orders, ensured her safe custody at a shelter home in Chembur.

Family traced with NGO assistance

With the assistance of Koshish (Beggary and Homelessness Field Action Project), the police were able to trace her family in Parbhani district. After a separation of 12 long years, the woman was finally and safely reunited with her family.

A testament to police sensitivity

This incident stands as a shining example of the sensitivity, dedication and teamwork of the Mumbai Police, proving that with sincere efforts, even the seemingly impossible can be made possible. Such stories rekindle hope and faith in society.

