Mumbai Footpaths Lost Again As Post-Election Chaos Of Illegal Hoardings, Hawkers & Firecrackers Returns

Mumbai: The electric atmosphere of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections has not vanished but the city’s hard-won clean look has already vanished. Within a few days after the conclusion of the BMC elections, illegal hawkers and political hoardings have staged a massive comeback, reclaiming the very footpaths and intersections that were cleared during the model code of conduct.

Discipline Under Watch

Throughout the election period, the city witnessed an unusual level of discipline. Under the watchful eye of the Election Commission, the BMC’s license department was on a war footing, removing over 2,100 illegal banners and conducting daily eviction drives to keep railway station perimeters hawker-free. But as of Tuesday evening, the "business as usual" sign is back up – literally.

Footpaths Reclaimed, Violence Erupts

In major transit hubs like Dadar, Andheri, and Colaba, the transition has been jarring. During the polls, pedestrians enjoyed unobstructed walks to the stations. Today, those same paths are a maze of tarpaulin sheets, vegetable crates, and makeshift stalls. The menace created by the hawkers took an ugly turn in Kurla (W) on Sunday when hawkers attacked three BJP workers, leaving them critically injured.

Politics Over Planning

Civic activists argue that the clearance was not about urban planning, but about political optics and legal compliance. Now that the pressure of the Model Code of Conduct is gone, the enforcement machinery appears to have hit the pause button. In addition to that, the winning corporators bursting fire crackers during their victory parades has increased the already worsening situation of Mumbai's air quality.

Citizens Call Out Hypocrisy

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder of Chandivali Citizens’ Welfare Association, said, “The hypocrisy of political parties and corporators has been exposed now that the BMC elections have concluded. Parties that promised to tackle air pollution were seen bursting crackers during their campaigns and victory celebrations. An illegal hoarding-free Mumbai, a pollution-free city, and the 'pedestrian first' policy remain myths confined to political parties' manifestos.”

Visual Pollution Returns

It isn’t just the ground level that’s cluttered. The city’s skyline, briefly cleared of "visual pollution," is once again dominated by illegal flex banners. Instead of campaign promises, the new hoardings are dominated by gratitude posters by candidates thanking voters for their support and smaller karyakartas trying to earn brownie points by congratulating their new corporator. Round-the-year birthday greeting posters have also made a comeback.

Residents Seek Legal Action

On Monday, Voice of Kalina ALM wrote to the assistant municipal commissioner of H/East ward against the illegal display of banners at Oomachand Chowk in Kalina. They accused the senior inspector of encroachment for failing to initiate statutory action even after residents provided details of illegal banners. The residents demanded the removal of banners and registering offences under the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 1995.

Selective Enforcement Alleged

“The continued existence of these banners clearly indicates that law is being selectively applied, eroding public confidence and emboldening violators who act with impunity, knowing that enforcement machinery will remain dormant,” said Adv. Charles Dsa of the ALM.

Safety Norms Ignored Again

The return of the hoardings is particularly controversial following the 2024 Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy, which led to a High Court mandate for stricter OOH (Out-of-Home) policies. Despite new regulations banning rooftop and unstable structures, the post-election "celebratory" banners often bypass safety audits entirely. Earlier in October, the Bombay High Court had warned the BMC over illegal political hoardings and had also sought compliance from political parties.

