 Navi Mumbai: NMMC Suspends Ophthalmic Surgeon Over Unauthorised Surgeries, Negligence Allegations
"Prima facie, we found there was grave negligence on his part and hence we have taken disciplinary action and suspended him. After a detailed enquiry, a decision on the dismissal would be made," NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde said.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 11:05 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC Suspends Ophthalmic Surgeon Over Unauthorised Surgeries, Negligence Allegations | File Pic (Representative Image)

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has suspended Dr. Chandan Pandit, an ophthalmic surgeon posted at the Airoli Public Hospital, after allegations surfaced that he was performing unauthorized surgeries at his father’s private facility, Pandit Eye Surgery and Laser Hospital in Vashi. He was also accused of botching eye surgeries of many patients.

NMMC Action

"Prima facie, we found there was grave negligence on his part and hence we have taken disciplinary action and suspended him. After a detailed enquiry, a decision on the dismissal would be made," NMMC Commissioner Kailash Shinde said. During the period of suspension, as per the rules, he will be given 50% salary and after three months, 75% salary will be provided to him.

Police Case Registered

The action follows a police case registered at the Vashi police station in August against Dr. Pandit and his father, Dr. D.V. Pandit, under sections 125(A), 125(B), 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the National Medical Commission Act, 2019.

Patient Complaints

The complaint, filed by Rajendra Gupta (67) of Koparkhairane, alleged that surgery performed by Dr. Chandan Pandit at the Vashi hospital left him blind in one eye. Gupta and several other patients from Airoli, Vashi and Dharavi claimed they suffered severe post-surgery complications and infections, including Pseudomonas, due to alleged negligence.

Official Suspension Order

In an order issued on September 23, NMMC Commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde said Dr. Pandit was found to be engaged in private practice while serving at a municipal hospital, in violation of service rules. The order placed him under immediate suspension until further notice.

"During the suspension period, Dr. Pandit’s headquarters will remain at NMMC Divisional Office-1, and he cannot leave headquarters without prior approval. He will receive subsistence allowance equivalent to half-pay leave salary along with dearness allowance, but will forfeit this benefit if found engaged in private practice while under suspension," the suspension order said.

