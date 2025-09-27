 Navi Mumbai News: Final Stage Of Demand To Name NMIA After D B Patil; Planning Meeting Set For Sept 28
Navi Mumbai News: Final Stage Of Demand To Name NMIA After D B Patil; Planning Meeting Set For Sept 28

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:05 PM IST
NMIA | Photo: Representative Image

The demand to name the Navi Mumbai International Airport after national leader D. B. Patil is moving into its final stage. While the tentative date of inaugurating the airport has been circulating, the naming proposal remains pending with the Central Government, as the official notification has not yet been issued.

Final Planning Meeting Scheduled

In view of this, a final planning meeting has been called on Sunday, 28th September 2025, at 2:00 PM at Shetkari Samaj Mandir, near Koparkhairane Railway Station, Koparkhairane, Navi Mumbai. The meeting will bring together representatives of the five coastal districts and various social organizations to decide the framework of the “last phase” of the movement.

Leaders Emphasize Decisive Moment

Speaking ahead of the meeting, MP Suresh Mhatre said, “The struggle to name the airport after D. B. Patil Saheb has reached its decisive moment. The people of these coastal districts have been united in this demand from the very beginning. Now, before the airport opens its doors, we must ensure that justice is done to the legacy of the leader who fought for the rights of farmers and the sons of the soil.”

Coastal Organizations Express Resolve

Leaders from coastal organizations have also expressed determination. A representative of one such group remarked, “The government has announced the inauguration, but the official naming notification is still pending. This delay has only strengthened our resolve. The meeting on September 28 will finalize our plan of action for what we believe will be the last phase of this struggle.”

Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
Call for Unity and Participation

The meeting is being organized by MP Mhatre in coordination with the coastal sons-of-the-soil organizations from all five districts. Organizers have urged all social bodies and community representatives to participate actively, stressing that unity at this juncture is critical to achieving the long-pending demand.

