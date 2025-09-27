 Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing
The accident occurred at Dhruvtara jetty in Belapur around 6.30 am, an official said. Two men in their 20s were riding a two-wheeler along the jetty stretch when it accidentally veered off and plunged into the water, the official said.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 12:02 PM IST
Thane: A motorcycle carrying two men plunged into a creek in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, with one of the riders still missing, police said.

The accident occurred at Dhruvtara jetty in Belapur around 6.30 am, an official said.

Two men in their 20s were riding a two-wheeler along the jetty stretch when it accidentally veered off and plunged into the water, the official said.

While passersby and rescuers managed to save one rider, the other man was swept away by the strong currents, he said.

The marine police have launched a search operation with the help of local divers, fishermen, and rescue teams, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

