Navi Mumbai: Motorcycle Carrying 2 Men Plunges Into Belapur Creek; One Rider Missing |

Thane: A motorcycle carrying two men plunged into a creek in Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Saturday, with one of the riders still missing, police said.

About The Accident

The accident occurred at Dhruvtara jetty in Belapur around 6.30 am, an official said.

Two men in their 20s were riding a two-wheeler along the jetty stretch when it accidentally veered off and plunged into the water, the official said.

#CBDBelapur Navi Mumbai: Rescue and Police personnel during search operation , after the bike rider Atharva Shelke while riding pillion with his friend Shreyas, lost his way and took a plunge into Dhruvtaara Jetty at CBD Belapur#navimumbai #bikeaccident #rescue pic.twitter.com/drYVVEhmIY — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 27, 2025

While passersby and rescuers managed to save one rider, the other man was swept away by the strong currents, he said.

The marine police have launched a search operation with the help of local divers, fishermen, and rescue teams, the official said.

