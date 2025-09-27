 Navi Mumbai News: Hunger Strike Highlights Health And Safety Concerns Over Illegal Slaughter Near NMIA
Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Santosh Kate, 40, affiliated with NCP-Aji Pawar, launched a hunger strike |

The citizens’ campaign against illegal animal slaughter and open mutton sale within a three-kilometer radius of the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) has intensified after local politician Santosh Kate, 40, affiliated with NCP-Aji Pawar, launched a hunger strike.

Protester Hospitalised

However, Kate fell ill on the fifth day of his fast on Friday and was rushed to a local hospital. “Kate was very weak and giddy, which is why we summoned an ambulance and took him to the hospital,” an NCP worker said.

Concerns Over Health and Aircraft Safety

Kate has repeatedly raised concerns with CIDCO, the Raigad district collector, and local police about the health and hygiene hazards caused by the illegal slaughter, as well as the risk of bird strikes to aircraft at NMIA. “The reckless handling of carcasses is not only a health concern but also poses serious threats to aircraft safety,” he said.

Environmental Watchdog Voices Disappointment

Environment watchdog NatConnect Foundation, which has escalated the matter to the Prime Minister’s Office, expressed disappointment over the lack of action on the ground. “Despite instructions from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to keep a 10 km radius around the airport free from activities that attract birds, no effective measures have been implemented,” said NatConnect director B N Kumar.

Airport Inauguration Postponed Amid Safety Concerns

The airport, originally scheduled for inauguration on September 30, has been postponed to October. While airport authorities have assured they are working day and night to start regular flights, Kumar highlighted that “safety in the sky has yet to be addressed.” He added that, according to the latest RTI information, “DGCA will review all air safety measures before issuing the aerodrome licence to NMIA.”

Citizen Frustration and Official Inaction

CIDCO, ironically, heads the Aerodrome Environment Management Committee (AEMC), the activist pointed out. Local citizens voiced their frustration as well. “The stink and menace from open slaughter and sale of goat and chicken meat is unbearable. Despite repeated complaints, no official worth his name is taking action,” said social activist Karan Chawla.

