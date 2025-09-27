 Navratri 2025: 45-Year-Old Woman Collapses During Garba In Vasai, Dies Despite Medical Aid
Navratri 2025: 45-Year-Old Woman Collapses During Garba In Vasai, Dies Despite Medical Aid

Megha Parmar
article-image
Navratri celebrations in Vasai turn tragic as a 45-year-old woman collapses during garba; medical efforts fail to revive her | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: Navratri celebrations in a Vasai neighbourhood turned into tragedy late on Wednesday night when a 45-year-old woman collapsed while performing garba with friends and family.

Details of the Incident

The deceased, Falguni Rajesh Shah, was attending the Navratri festival organised by Vighneshwar Mandal in the Omnagar area. Around 10.30 pm, after a round of dancing at the civic garden, she reportedly felt uneasy, lost her balance, and collapsed in front of nearly 50 participants.

Medical Response

Members of the mandal and her husband rushed her to a nearby hospital, but due to lack of adequate facilities, she was shifted to another. Despite efforts to revive her, Shah could not be saved. A doctor at the venue had also attempted CPR before she was moved to the hospital.

Community and Expert Advice

The sudden loss has cast a shadow of grief over the otherwise festive community. Medical experts have cautioned that intense physical activity such as dancing can put stress on the heart. They advise individuals with conditions like diabetes, hypertension, or heart disease to undergo health check-ups before joining such celebrations.

Residents, meanwhile, have called on organisers of large-scale Navratri events to ensure emergency medical facilities and doctors are present on-site to prevent such tragedies in the future.

