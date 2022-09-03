Navi Mumbai: NMMC sets up 100 centres for Covid vaccination at Ganpati Mandals across city

Photo: Representative Image

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has set up Covid vaccination centres at around 100 Ganpati Pandals to inoculate the maximum number of citizens with the precautionary dose. Responses at these centres are expected to increase gradually.

In the first two days, a total of 132 persons benefitted from these centres.

'Amrit Mahotsav', a special vaccination drive, is being conducted to give the booster or precautionary dose to those eligible. The 75-day drive started on June 15 and will conclude on September 30, 2022. During the period, the booster dose of Covid vaccine will be given free of cost.

In order to cover the maximum number of citizens, the civic body has decided to continue the normal vaccination during the Ganpati festival and also set up 100 more centres at Ganpati Pandals where citizens can take the vaccine while their visit these Pandals during the festival.

“Since people start visiting Mandals after they immerse their own one and a half days Ganpati, we expect more people will take the benefits of getting the booster dose,” said an official from the civic health department.

These 100 centres have been set at Ganeshotsav Mandals across 23 urban health posts with the maximum in Ghansoli, followed by 9 in Rabada and 6 in Vashi gaon.

So far, under the NMMC jurisdiction, a total of 1,77,596 citizens have taken precautionary doses of Covid. Similarly, a total of 13,85,820 citizens have received the first dose of the Covid vaccine and 12,44,024 citizens have received both doses. The civic body has appealed to citizens to take advantage of the additional vaccination centre.

“NMMC became the first municipal corporation to inoculate the 100 per cent target of Covid vaccination. It has been observed that the severity of the disease has decreased due to the Covid vaccination and in that regard, the vaccination has also proved to be beneficial,” said a senior civic official.

