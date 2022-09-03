Mumbai witnesses a 75% surge in COVID cases | Photo: Representative Image

There has been a 75 per cent and 20 per cent spike in the number of COVID cases and deaths respectively reported across Mumbai in August compared to July.

As per the data, the city had recorded 11,343 cases in July, which increased to 19,846 in August. Similarly, the number of deaths rose from 39 to 47 during the same period.

Officials have attributed the surge in cases to the ongoing seasonal and viral flu and also the movement of people due to the virus spreading. However, most of the COVID deaths had comorbidities.

Meanwhile, health experts have anticipated cases to surge in the coming months. “The department anticipates a spike in cases of the circulating viruses after the Ganesh festival. The new variants of Omicron, BA.2.75, which is dominating other COVID-19 variants is more transmissible. If the people don't follow safety protocols, cases may rise,” said Dr Pradeep Awate, State Surveillance Officer.

Dr Avinash Supe, head of the state COVID-19 death audit committee said all these are COVID associated deaths as most of them are senior citizens and have several comorbidities.

“Though cases have surged in the state, hospitalisations have been low and a substantial chunk of deaths were actually caused by other health issues in patients, not COVID,” he said.

Dr Radhika Banka, DNB, MRCP (UK), consultant respiratory physician, PD Hinduja National Hospital & MRC, Mumbai, said, “There are a lot of reasons for rising COVID cases. People have stopped using masks even in crowded areas, this massively increases virus transmission."