Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 55 mm of rainfall in last 24 hours

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area received an average of 55.75 mm of rainfall from Monday 8.30 am to Tuesday 8.30 am. A maximum of 87.4 mm of rainfall was reported in the Belapur ward, followed by 71.27 mm of rainfall in Nerul ward. The civic jurisdiction also witnessed no trees fall or waterlogging on Monday. However, there was a fire call reported on Monday.

As per the Disaster Management of CIDCO, there was water logging at Khandeshwar station on Monday. So far, the NMMC area has already received a total of 2927 mm of rainfall. Meanwhile, the good rainfall in catchment areas of the dam has pushed the level upto 85.57 meters. On Monday, the catchment area saw 44 mm of rainfall and so far, a total of 2927 mm of rainfall has been received.

