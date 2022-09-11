Navi Mumbai: Couple of good rainfalls will push Morbe dam to overflow

Morbe Dam, in Navi Mumbai | File

Navi Mumbai: The Morbe Dam that supplies water to Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) area has filled over 85 percent and the civic body expects that a couple of good rainfalls will help the dam to overflow.

The catchment area of the dam has already received over 2850 mm of rainfall and the requirement to overflow is 3250 mm of rainfall.

The dam had last overflowed in 2021 and there was no water cut in 2022.

Even at this level of water in the dam, civic officials assured that there would not be water cut next year.

With a good spell of rainfall in July in the catchment areas, the Morbe dam has been filled up to 85 % of its capacity. The dam, which is in Khalapur in the Raigad district, supplies water to the city.

According to an official from Morbe dam, the catchment area has received good rainfall so far.

“With still one and a half months of monsoon to go, the dam will be filled to its capacity, if there is a couple of good rainfall here in the days to come,” said the official.

“In order for the dam to overflow, the catchment area requires around 3,250 mm rainfall. This year, the catchment area has already received 2879 mm rainfall and it requires around 400 mm more,” said the official.