Navi Mumbai: Morbe dam fills up to 60% of its capacity

Morbe dam located in Navi Mumbai |

Mumbai: In the last fortnight, the catchment area of Morbe dam located in Khalapur Taluka in Raigad district has received around a good rainfall and this pushed the dam level above 80 meters which had dropped below 70 meters due to poor rainfall in June month. According to an official, the dam has filled upto 60% of its capacity.

The dam that is owned by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) supplies water to NMMC’s jurisdiction and a few CIDCO-administered nodes.

As per the data provided by the NMMC’s disaster management, till July 17 morning 8.30 am the catchment area of Morbe dam already received 1812 mm of rainfall. However, at the beginning of July, the catchment area of the dam had received just 286 mm of rainfall. The dam overflows at 88 meters.

Last year, the dam overflowed on September 28. The catchment area had received around 3748 mm of rainfall. NMMC requires around 463 million liters (ML) of water per day and around 393 ML it gets from the Morbe dam and the remaining is supplied by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).