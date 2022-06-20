Navi Mumbai: NMMC sees 313 new cases of Covid on June 19

Representative Image | PTI

Navi Mumbai: While there is no death reported due to Covid in the city for more than three months, the number of active cases continues to rise in the civic jurisdiction.

More than 3500 new cases of Covid have been reported under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in June so far. On June 19, a total of 313 new cases of Covid was reported.

The number of active cases of Covid is increasing rapidly per day. Active cases that had come to a single digit, reached 1886 on June 19. At the beginning of May, the number of active cases was around 50. On June 9, a total of 173 patients got discharged.

For the last week, between 200 and 350 new cases of Covid have been reported in the city. At present, 1494 people are in home isolation and 30 patients are getting treatment at Covid care centre at Cidco Exhibition centre in Vashi.

There has been no death reported since February 26. So far, a total of 2049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

