Navi Mumbai: MSEDCL repairs 256 feeder pillars to prevent power disruption during monsoon | PTI

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) has repaired a total of 256 feeder pillars under the Nerul division to prevent any power disruption during the monsoon in case of heavy rainfall.

The feeders were repaired by MSEDCL Bhandup Circle, under the guidance of Dhananjay Audhenkar, Chief Engineer. “A total of 256 feeder pillars have been repaired so far under Nerul division and faulty feeder pillars have been replaced at places where repairs cannot be done,” said Audhenkar.

The locals appreciated the excellent work carried out by the Assistant Engineer Nerul Rohit Bagul for repairing the feeder pillars in Diwale village as well as for laying underground cables. “MSEDCL undertakes all the maintenance and repair work required by inspection”, said Bagul.