Navi Mumbai: NMMC saves over Rs 100 crores setting up own Rt-PCR lab, generates over 11.4 lakhs test reports

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) saved over Rs 100 crore by setting up its own RT-PCR lab as it did not need to send samples of COVID 19 to private labs, claimed the civic administration.

The civic body also claimed to have helped the nearby municipal body in getting COVID 19 test reports timely from its own lab. So far, the civic body has processed over 11 lakh Covid tests reports.

The NMMC had set up its own RT-PCR lab on August 4 at MaaSaheb Meenatai Thackeray Hospital and Nerul Civic Hospital. According to civic administration, the lab was set up within 11 days at a cost of Rs 6 crores.

Starting with a capacity to carry out up to 1000 RT-PCR tests per day, the lab processed up to 5,000 tests reports per day during the peak of COVID-19.

According to a senior civic official, around 11,40,000 test reports have already been generated from the lab so far, and the civic administration managed to save around Rs 100 crores by doing it on their own.

“We used to pay Rs 2,200 for each test report to private labs. However, after setting up our own RT-PCR lab, the same report is available at less than Rs 750,” said a senior civic official adding that the civic body saved Rs 1,450 per RT PCR test.

In addition, the civic body also gets COVID tests in time. “Earlier, there was also a delay in getting reports from private labs which was hampering the early detection of infected persons,” said the official, adding that by effective implementation of COVID 19 management, the civic body created an asset and also saved money.

The lab, which is currently being used to test for COVID 19, will be used for testing for hepatitis, swine flu, leptospirosis, HIV, and other molecular tests in the future.

“This fully automatic lab is a permanent milestone achievement for NMMC and self-sufficient empowerment of the Health Department,” said another senior civic official.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:43 PM IST