Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 71,315 applications for educational scholarships | Pixabay

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has received a total of 71,315 applications for educational scholarships. The civic body had extended the final date for submitting applications several times, following a demand from students and parents.

After the extension, February 28 was the last date for the submission of applications for this scheme.

Deputy Commissioner of the Social Development Department Sriram Pawar informed that the scholarship amount for one year will be deposited to the student's bank account by the end of March.

Similarly, the second-year scholarship amount will be deposited.

Over 34,000 applications received

He said, "A total of 34,150 applications were received for the year 2021-22 and 37,165 applications for the year 2022-23 have been received for the scholarship scheme. If there are any errors in the application, an SMS is sent to the mobile number registered by the parent or student while filling out the application. Parents should check their SMS and correct the error in the application if any."

After that, the final SMS will be sent to them after verifying the application is completely correct in the scrutiny. Only after that the process of approval of the application process will be completed," he added.

Pawar appealed to the parents to follow the instructions received through the SMS sent to the registered mobile numbers.