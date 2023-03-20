 Navi Mumbai: Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre takes over as Dy SP Bribery Division
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre takes over as Dy SP Bribery Division

Navi Mumbai: Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre takes over as Dy SP Bribery Division

Mhetre is a 2009 batch officer and has worked in various police stations in Mumbai city.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 10:17 AM IST
article-image
Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre | FPJ

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre took over as the Deputy Superintendent of Police Navi Mumbai Bribery Division on March 16, 2023.

Mhetre is a 2009 batch officer and has worked in various police stations in Mumbai city. He served in Anti-Corruption Mumbai Department from March 2021 to March 2023.

Following his appointment, Mhetre appealed to the public to come forward to file complaints against corruption without hesitation, adding that he will try to increase public participation in the fight against corruption.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 71,315 applications for educational scholarships

Navi Mumbai: NMMC receives 71,315 applications for educational scholarships

Navi Mumbai: Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre takes over as Dy SP Bribery Division

Navi Mumbai: Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre takes over as Dy SP Bribery Division

Mumbai Weather: City to get warmer this week; AQI remains 'moderate'

Mumbai Weather: City to get warmer this week; AQI remains 'moderate'

Bombay High Court says, 'Speeding not an offence, rash driving is'

Bombay High Court says, 'Speeding not an offence, rash driving is'

Mumbai: Commuters seek 15-coach local trains between Virar and Dahanu for ease of transportation

Mumbai: Commuters seek 15-coach local trains between Virar and Dahanu for ease of transportation