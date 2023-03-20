Navi Mumbai: Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre takes over as Dy SP Bribery Division

Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre | FPJ

Deputy Superintendent of Police of Mumbai's Anti-Corruption Bureau Shivraj Jagdish Mhetre took over as the Deputy Superintendent of Police Navi Mumbai Bribery Division on March 16, 2023.

Mhetre is a 2009 batch officer and has worked in various police stations in Mumbai city. He served in Anti-Corruption Mumbai Department from March 2021 to March 2023.

Following his appointment, Mhetre appealed to the public to come forward to file complaints against corruption without hesitation, adding that he will try to increase public participation in the fight against corruption.