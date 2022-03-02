e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:58 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: NMMC promotes cleanliness through LED screens on moving vehicles

Amit Srivastava
Since cleanliness is a subject of regularity, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is making effective use of various mediums to inculcate the importance of city cleanliness in the minds of the citizens. Now, the civic body has launched another campaign to promote cleanliness. Now, moving and stationary vehicles display messages on the LED screens on cleanliness.

As part of the campaign, one vehicle reaches directly to the citizens by visiting different areas while another two state-of-the-art vehicles have been stationed at a crowded place in the city to spread and propagate cleanliness through messages, jingles, and short films.

The campaign has been conceptualized under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar and Additional Commissioner Sujata Dhole and it was launched from the civic headquarter in Belapur.

The vehicles are equipped with LED screens so that people on both sides of the vehicle can see the text and short films on the screen. These vehicles are getting good responses from the citizens.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 07:58 PM IST
