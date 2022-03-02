Navi Mumbai: 'Gadget Free Day' for kids held in Kharghar

At a time when most of the kids and young children want to spend time with mobile phones or other gadgets, the Kharghar Women Social Association has organised a 'Gadget Free Day' for kids in the suburb. A number of games with physical activities were played with children.

Harshada Amar Upadhyay, Corporator and Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare committee organized the gathering at Hiranandani Chowk in Kharghar. More than 50 children participated in the event and they enjoyed different games.

Upadhyay said that apart from children, women especially their mothers also enjoyed the gathering. “The most important aspect is that children did not touch any gadgets during the events and did not ask for the same from their parents,” she said, adding that she would hold similar events in days to come to keep kids connected with other children.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:31 AM IST