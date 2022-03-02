e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Navi Mumbai: 'Gadget Free Day' for kids held in Kharghar

Amit Srivastava
Representative Image | Pixabay

Representative Image | Pixabay

Advertisement

At a time when most of the kids and young children want to spend time with mobile phones or other gadgets, the Kharghar Women Social Association has organised a 'Gadget Free Day' for kids in the suburb. A number of games with physical activities were played with children.

Harshada Amar Upadhyay, Corporator and Chairperson of the Women and Child Welfare committee organized the gathering at Hiranandani Chowk in Kharghar. More than 50 children participated in the event and they enjoyed different games.

Upadhyay said that apart from children, women especially their mothers also enjoyed the gathering. “The most important aspect is that children did not touch any gadgets during the events and did not ask for the same from their parents,” she said, adding that she would hold similar events in days to come to keep kids connected with other children.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Real estate sector on 'fast track' now, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal Mumbai: Real estate sector on 'fast track' now, says BMC chief Iqbal Chahal

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 11:31 AM IST
Advertisement