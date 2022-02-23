Navi Mumbai: NMMC presents Rs 4910 crores estimated budget for financial year 2022-23 with focus on environment and redevelopment

Navi Mumbai Municipal Commissioner and administrator Abhijit Bangar, on Wednesday, presented a Rs 4910 crores estimated budget for the financial year 2022-23 with a surplus of Rs 1.8 crores after spending Rs 4908.20 crores. The civic body has an opening balance of Rs 1345.35 crores from the revised budget of the financial year 2021-22.

The civic body has not proposed any kinds of taxes for the financial year 2022-23, as reported by the FPJ.

Property tax being the major source of revenue, the civic body has estimated to collect Rs 804.47 crores during the financial year.

In addition, the civic is estimated to receive Rs 1502.95 crores as local body tax or GST from the state government. The civic administration is also estimated to get Rs 465 crores from various state and central governments under their development scheme.

While presenting the budget, Bangar said that the focus is on an inclusive budget through the economic and social development of the weaker sections. In addition, this is the first time, the civic body has made an independent Eco-budget for making the city eco-friendly. In addition, the civic body will also prepare an SOP for the redevelopment of the dilapidated building which will fasten the process.

Bangar informed that the civic body has revenue surplus consistently. “There is a steady increase in the revenue of the corporation. Also, the revenue income of NMMC is increasing at the rate of 8.88% and the expenditure is increasing at the rate of 7.78%,” said Bangar. He added that the civic body has not taken any loan in the last 7 years. On the other hand, the interest and principal of the loan taken are repaid on time and at present only Rs 115.28 crore is due.

“The civic body is also working to control the revenue expenditure and in the next five years, there will an effort to bring it 10 % from the present 30%,” said Bangar.

In Numbers:

Budget estimate: Rs 4900 crores

Budget expenditure: 4908.2 crores

Education: Rs 159.58 crores

Health: 224.81 crores

Important projects to be taken during 2022-23

· Extension of Palm Beach Road from Ghansoli to Airoli.

· Construction of link road to connect Airoli Katai Naka elevated road on Thane-Belapur Road

· Construction of flyover from Mahatma Phule Junction to Kopari flyover at Vashi sector for going towards Pune

· Plan to set up a 100 MW Floating Solar Project and a 1.5 MW Hydro Power Project on Morbe Dam

· Emphasizing eco-mobility, 86 more electric buses will be added to NMMT

· Micro-planning to get more carbon credit

· 120 charging points to be set up at 20 locations for charging of Electric Vehicles

· 35004 sodium vapor lights to be changed with LED which will save around Rs 7 crores annually in electricity bills

