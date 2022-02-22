Navi Mumbai: Ward-wise water cut once a week in NMMC's seven wards to ensure water supply throughout the year

Residents of seven wards residing under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will not get water once a week as the civic body has decided to take a water cut to ensure water supply throughout the year. The civic body has also issued a timetable of each ward when the cut will be taken.

Though the civic body has its own dam in Khalapur in Raigad district to meet the water demand in the city, the civic body is supposed to receive around 80 MLD water daily from MIDC. The water received from the MIDC is supplied in Digha and the adjoining areas. However, in the last few months, there is a low-pressure water supply from the MIDC and residents of the area have been complaining to the civic body.

According to a senior civic official, they are receiving around 60 to 62 MLD water from MIDC and due to a shortfall, a few areas are getting low-pressure water supply. Now, the civic body will supply the shortfall from the Morbe Dam, and in order to continue the supply round the year, the civic body will take water across the city ward wise cut once a week except Digha ward.

“We have started the water cut in the evening from Monday in Turbhe ward. Similarly, on Tuesday, there will be no water supply in the evening in Airoli ward,” said Sanjay Desai, the city engineer of NMMC.

“This is being done to restore water supply in few areas. The Morbe dam, which supplies water to Navi Mumbai, has enough water till September 20,” said the official, adding that the water cut will help to provide water till September 30.

The city needs around 460 MLD water daily to meet the demand. The civic body withdraws around 450 MLD water from the Morbe dam and supplies in NMMC jurisdiction and a few CIDCO administered areas. The civic body used to meet the daily demand after getting 80 MLD from the MIDC. However, due to the low water supply, the civic body will take the water cut.

Water Cut in Ulwe and Dronagiri under CIDCO

There will be no water supply at Dronagiri, Ulwe, Kharghar nodes and villages on the Hetawane pipeline from 10 am of February 25 to 10 am of February 26. The MSEDCL and MSETCL are going to conduct repairing and maintenance works at its Jite substation, the power supply to CIDCO’s Hetawane water treatment plant will be cut off. CIDCO has appealed to the citizens in the above nodes and villages to store adequate water and use water cautiously during this period.

Evening water cut ward-wise

Monday: Turbhe Ward

Tuesday: Airoli Ward

Wednesday: Nerul Ward

Thursday: Ghansoli Ward

Friday: Belapur ward

Saturday: Koparkhairane

Sunday: Vashi

Ward-wise water supply

Turbhe Ward: 73 MLD

Airoli Ward: 49 MLD

Nerul Ward: 66 MLD

Ghansoli Ward: 55 MLD

Belapur ward: 68 MLD

Koparkhairane: 69 MLD

Vashi: 60 MLD

Digha: 17 MLD

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 08:43 PM IST