Navi Mumbai: NMMC observes World Malaria Day

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation observed the World Malaria Day on April 25 in the city.

Various initiatives were taken to create awareness among the citizens about malaria. The main objective of the campaign is to reach out to the citizens through various initiatives with a view to get active participation of the people for the implementation of malaria prevention measures.

On the occasion, a program based on a concept to reduce the spread of malaria and save lives of people, eradicated malaria was jointly organized by Navi Mumbai Municipal Health Department and Ujjivana Foundation in Vashi by taking out a procession in a bus from sector 29 to sector 17 in Vashi. During the procession, awareness about malaria was spread.

In addition, a cycle rally and E-Bike rally were also organized by a joint effort of Career Academy, Police Trainee Nerul, NCC cadets, students from ICL and Modern College Vashi among others. The rally was attended by health workers in large numbers.

On the occasion, Ujjivana Foundation and NMMC jointly organized a workshop for medical officers, health assistants, MPHWs and field spraying staff at Maratha Bhavan, Vashi at 2.00 pm.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 10:36 AM IST