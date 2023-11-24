Navi Mumbai: NMMC Issues November 25 Deadline To Shops & Establishments To Display Marathi Boards

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation | File

Navi Mumbai: In a significant development, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a directive to all shops and establishments within its jurisdiction to prominently display nameplates in Marathi Devanagari. This initiative is in accordance with the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments (Regulation of Employment and Service Conditions) (Amendment) Act 2022.

The Supreme Court has taken cognizance of the matter, and in response, all shops and establishments have been instructed to exhibit their nameplates in Marathi Devanagari language by the deadline of November 25.

Business establishments in NMMC area receive notifications

“Owners and operators of businesses within the NMMC area are hereby notified that Section 36C (1) of the Act, dated 16th March 2022, mandates every establishment registered under Section 6 or subject to Section 7 to have its nameplate in Marathi language using Devanagari script,” stated the notice by NMMC.

While establishments are permitted to have nameplates in other languages and scripts, including the Marathi Devanagari language, it is crucial to ensure that Marathi characters are placed prominently at the beginning, and the font size of Marathi letters should not be smaller than that of letters in any other language.

Non-compliance may attract legal action

Non-compliance with this directive may result in legal action, as stipulated by the Act. The Municipal Commissioner, Rajesh Narvekar, emphasizes the significance of respecting Marathi as the official language of the Maharashtra state. It is the duty of all shops and establishments in the NMMC area to promptly and prominently display their nameplates in Marathi Devanagari language.

“This measure not only aligns with legal requirements but also reflects a commitment to linguistic diversity and cultural sensitivity. NMMC has urged full cooperation from businesses to ensure the timely and effective implementation of this language display mandate,” stated the notice.