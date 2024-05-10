Mumbai News: Cote D'ivoire National Held By DRI For Concealing 77 Capsules Of Cocaine Worth ₹15 Crore

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) recently intercepted a Cote D’ivoire national on suspicion of carrying drugs at Mumbai airport. The accused purged a total of 77 capsules containing 1,468gm of cocaine valued at Rs15 crore during his stay in the hospital, officials said on Thursday.
The accused was intercepted on May 6 after specific intel. After persistent interrogation, the passenger admitted to having ingested capsules containing drugs. The passenger was produced before the magistrate and admitted to JJ Hospital.
Officials said that the purged substance was seized on May 8 under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. The passenger has been arrested and further investigation is underway.