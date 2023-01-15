e-Paper Get App
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold a series of events as part of Marathi language conservation fortnight

The Marathi language department of the state government has given instructions through a circular that the Marathi Language Conservation Fortnight should be celebrated from January 14 to January 28, 2023.

Amit Srivastava Sunday, January 15, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
Navi Mumbai: NMMC to hold a series of events as part of Marathi language conservation fortnight |
Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started the Marathi language conservation fortnight (MLCF) on January 14 and scheduled a number of literary programmes. The civic body will ensure that the Marathi language is used as much as possible in the office during the fortnight.

Several important sessions to be held

As part of it, on January 17 at  11, well-known poet Ashok Naigaonkar will deliver a lecture on 'Myboli Marathi' and a presentation of his famous poems. Similarly, on January 19, language scholar Vaibhav Chalke will talk on 'Towards Shubheksha at 11 am. “Every day there is a programme to conserve the language,” said a senior civic official.

Apart from this, an 'Essay Competition' is being organized for NMMC Officers-Employees under 'Mazi Vasundhara Abhiyan'. For this competition, the essays should be written on one side of the paper (no backing) with a maximum limit of 2000 words on one of the topics (1) 'Environmental Conservation - My Concept' or (2) 'Jagar Abhijat Marathi'.

Navi Mumbai: J M Mhatre Charitable Organization to hold cultural event on January 16 in Panvel
FPJ Exclusive: After winning Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023 Chavi Yadav is eyeing for Asian Games

Mumbai: BJP's Gopichand Padalkar writes to state Election Commission over exclusion of...

Navi Mumbai: Revised list of voters of Panvel and Uran assembly constituency; know more details here

Navi Mumbai: INTUC members pays tribute to Jaiprakash Chhajed in Nerul

