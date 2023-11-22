Mumbai News: BMC Set To Impose Fines On Shop Owners Over Non-Compliance Of Marathi Sign Board Display Deadline

BMC

The BMC will start taking action against shop owners who failed to display Marathi sign boards in their shops. The deadline by the Supreme Court for the installation of the boards in Mumbai will come to an end on November 25 and penalties will be slapped from November 26.

According to a senior officer of the BMC, no extra time will be granted to the owners. Raiding squads will be prepared ward-wise and Rs2,000 fine will be slapped for failing to comply with the orders. There are around seven lakh shops and establishments in Mumbai.

In March 2022, the state government decided to display Marathi fonts as equal to English fonts. Earlier, only the shops employing more than 10 workers were supposed to follow the rule but the government later made it compulsory for all. The government also prohibited liquor shops and bars from keeping the name of their shops over the name of honourable personalities.

Earlier, the shopkeepers' associations approached the High Court and later the Supreme Court. In September, the SC granted two months to associations to follow the rules.

In May, the BMC officials had issued notices to 5217 shops but the action was put on halt after associations moved to the court.