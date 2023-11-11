Marathi Language University Set To Commence Classes In 2024-25 Academic Year

Marathi Language University Set To start classes | Representative Photo

In a significant development for linguistic preservation and educational advancement, Maharashtra's Marathi Language University is poised to kick off its operations in the forthcoming 2024-25 academic year. Nestled in the idyllic Ridhapur village of Amravati district, the university falls under the purview of the state's Higher and Technical Education Department.

Language Preservation and Employment-Oriented Education

According to the reports, the impetus behind the establishment of this university, as elucidated by the Higher and Technical Education Department of Maharashtra, is twofold: the preservation of the state's official language and the active promotion thereof. However, distinguishing itself from a mere language center, the university aims to offer courses with tangible employment prospects. To achieve this, a committee of experts was convened to craft an industry-oriented curriculum, ensuring practical applicability for students.

The state's proactive approach manifested in the formation of a six-member committee of experts tasked with delineating the university's structure, curriculum, and its potential role as either a standalone institution or an affiliating body.

Sadanand More charted the course for Marathi Language University

The committee, spearheaded by Sadanand More, a litterateur and the chairman of Maharashtra Rajya Sahitya and Sanskriti Mandal, has recently concluded its deliberations and submitted its final recommendations.

Sadanand More, a pivotal figure in shaping the linguistic landscape, played a pivotal role in the advisory committee for the Marathi Language Policy 2023. This committee advocated for the establishment of the Marathi Language University, adding depth and foresight to the linguistic and educational tapestry of Maharashtra. With the committee's recommendations in place, the Marathi Language University is poised to commence its educational journey, promising a fusion of linguistic heritage and contemporary employability in the upcoming academic year.

