e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMarathi Language Day 2023: Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas today; five major facts about Marathi language

Marathi Language Day 2023: Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas today; five major facts about Marathi language

Spoken by over 83 million speakers across India, Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas celebrates Marathi literature and the language's history.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas |

Mumbai: The Marathi Language Day also known as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas is being celebrated across Maharashtra and India.

Spoken by over 83 million speakers across India, Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas celebrates Marathi literature and the language's history.

Why is Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas celebrated?

The Marathi Language Day is celebrated in honour of the veteran poet and writer Padma Bhushan V.V.Shirwadkar. Today also marks the prolific writer's 100th birth anniversary.

Shirwadkar, who was awarded the Jnanpith award in 1987,  received the Sahitya Akademi Award in Marathi for Natsamrat, and Padma Bhushan in 1991.

Marathi Basha Divas: Major points you need to know

  1. Marathi is the third most popular native language in India, after Hindi and Bengali, with around 90 million speakers worldwide.

  2. Marathi has 42 different dialects, which include Ahirani, Konkani, Vaidarbhi, Konkani, etc.

  3. Marathi is heavily influenced by the Sanskrit language. According to research done by the Maharashtra state government, Marathi existed alongside Sanskrit as a sister language 1,500-2000 years ago.

  4. The syntax and grammar in Marathi are inspired by Prakrit and Pali.

  5. During the Maratha rule, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj replaced the Persian language with Marathi as the common courtly language.

Read Also
Marathi Diwas 2023: Shifting to Mumbai? 8 phrases that you must know to be a proud Mumbaikar
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Marathi Language Day 2023: Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas today; five major facts about Marathi...

Marathi Language Day 2023: Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Divas today; five major facts about Marathi...

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP detains 65 'fake' candidates as lakhs of students skip exams over NSA...

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP detains 65 'fake' candidates as lakhs of students skip exams over NSA...

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

Telangana: After medical, woman engineering student dies by suicide over leaked personal photos

119 medical students died by suicide in the last five years, RTI reply reveals

119 medical students died by suicide in the last five years, RTI reply reveals

CBSE rejects paper leak rumours on social media amid class 10, 12 exams

CBSE rejects paper leak rumours on social media amid class 10, 12 exams