Mumbai: Likely Water Cut In Colaba, Koliwada, And Naval Area Due To Emergency Repair Work

Mumbai: Likely Water Cut In In Colaba, Koliwada, And Naval Area Due To Emergency Repair Work

Mumbai: Residents of BMC’s Ward A, including those in Colaba, Koliwada, and the Naval area of Mumbai, are advised to prepare for a temporary interruption in water supply due to emergency repair work on a crucial water channel. The supply will be cut for eight hours on Saturday.

A 1200 mm diameter main water line, serving these areas, has sprung a leak during the ongoing construction work for Metro 3 on Jeevan Bima Marg at Churchgate in A ward. This essential water channel is set to undergo repairs on Saturday between 3.30pm and 11.30pm. However, digging is set to begin at 9am, with pumping of water from the channel preceding the actual repair work. Following completion, water supply will be gradually restored to the affected areas during the morning and afternoon sessions.

During the repair period, regular water supply timings for Colaba (4.30pm to 6.30pm), additional special water supply for Koliwada (6.30pm to 6.45pm), and extra special water supply for the Naval area (6.50pm to 7.5pm) will be affected.

Furthermore, residents are advised that regular water supply to the Naval area, scheduled between 10.30pm and 2.50am, may experience delays following the completion of repair work, as the water channels are recharged.

A 1200 mm diameter water channel is utilised for water supply in ward A, sourced from a 1500 mm diameter pipeline originating at Cross Maidan. Upon detecting reduced pressure and flow through this channel, an investigation ensued. It was revealed that the ongoing Metro 3 construction work at Jeevan Bima Marg, near the Mantralaya building, had caused a rupture in the 1200 mm diameter water channel.

The municipal corporation’s swift response involved an inspection by the emergency repair department. To facilitate the repair work and minimise disruptions, the BMC has liaised with the Marine Drive traffic police, with traffic planning considerations taken into account.