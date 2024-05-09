Mumbai: FIR Against Mahim Builder Over Non Delivery Of Flats

FIR | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Mahim Police has filed an FIR against Morporiya and Ranka Construction Company, including its directors, for not delivering flats despite taking money. The complainant alleges that they purchased ten flats for which they paid more than Rs 5 crore. However, they were not given the flats later. Allegedly, after taking the money, the flats were sold to someone else.

According to the complaint received by the police, the woman's late husband Fateh Chand Bhansali and daughter Sangeeti Jain had bought a total of 10 flats in Arihant Towers, Plot No. 1038, Mahim Division, Veer Savarkar Marg, Mumbai with M/s Morporia & Ranka Construction Company. As per the contract made on 25 April 1996, a total of Rs. 5.50 crore was paid to the said construction company till May.

According to the complaint, Morporia & Ranka Construction Company completed the said building in 2003 with a delay of about 10 years, without registering the purchase of 10 flats with complainant. Despite repeated requests from the complainant, false documents were made for the flats purchased from him and sold to someone else. There are some flats in this which are given on rent at reasonable prices.