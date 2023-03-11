e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC holds state-level theatre competition

Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds state-level theatre competition

The best 15 children's theatre organizations were selected from the preliminary round and now they are competing in the final round to be held on March 13 and 14, 2023, at Vishnudas Bhave Theatre in Vashi.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, March 11, 2023, 03:00 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: NMMC holds state-level theatre competition | Sourced Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has organized a state-level children's theatre competition 2022- 23 to encourage budding talents. The preliminary round of the competition was held on March 8, 2023, with 35 children's theatre institutions from different parts of Maharashtra, including Navi Mumbai, participated.

Aniket Patil and Vinod Gaikar are the jury at the Navi Mumbai centre, and Prashant Vichare is the jury at the Nashik and Pune centres. The prize distribution ceremony for the State Level Children's Drama Competition will be held at Vishnudas Bhave Theatre, Vashi, on March 14, 2023. Free tickets for viewing the competition are available from March 10 at Vishnudas Bhave Natyagriha.

