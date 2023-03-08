Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe

NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: As part of the cleanliness survey 2023, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified action against the use of banned single-use plastics in the city. The civic body seized 2385 kg of banned plastic and recovered Rs 5,000 fines from the APMC market.

In the review meeting on the cleanliness survey, NMMC Commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar instructed to take action against single-use plastics by giving special attention. He asked to ensure that such plastics should not be brought to Navi Mumbai for sale and consumption.

In line with this, more focus has been given to the APMC market area which is known as the largest market in Asia through Turbhe ward Office. Information was received that a large stock of plastic bags was available with the Raj Marketing at Turbhe Store.

Based on the information, a raid was conducted and a total of 2385 kg of prohibited plastic was seized from a godown and Rs. 5000 fine was collected. Ward officer Bharat Dhande, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle and other officials were present during the raid.