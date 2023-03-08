e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe

Information was received that a large stock of plastic bags was available with the Raj Marketing at Turbhe Store. Based on the information, officials raided the place and seized single-use plastic.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 11:37 AM IST
article-image
NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe | Sourced Photo

Navi Mumbai: As part of the cleanliness survey 2023, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified action against the use of banned single-use plastics in the city. The civic body seized 2385 kg of banned plastic and recovered Rs 5,000 fines from the APMC market.

In the review meeting on the cleanliness survey, NMMC Commissioner Mr Rajesh Narvekar instructed to take action against single-use plastics by giving special attention. He asked to ensure that such plastics should not be brought to Navi Mumbai for sale and consumption.

Read Also
Kalaburagi: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's chopper struggles to land due to plastic waste on...
article-image

In line with this, more focus has been given to the APMC market area which is known as the largest market in Asia through Turbhe ward Office. Information was received that a large stock of plastic bags was available with the Raj Marketing at Turbhe Store.

Based on the information, a raid was conducted and a total of 2385 kg of prohibited plastic was seized from a godown and Rs. 5000 fine was collected. Ward officer Bharat Dhande, Deputy Commissioner of Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle and other officials were present during the raid. 

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe

Navi Mumbai: NMMC seizes 2385 kg of banned single-use plastic in Turbhe

Beware Navi Mumbaikars! Sale of fake Alphonso mangoes rampant in the market

Beware Navi Mumbaikars! Sale of fake Alphonso mangoes rampant in the market

Women's Day 2023: Meet mother-daughter team who became India's first female Krav Maga instructors

Women's Day 2023: Meet mother-daughter team who became India's first female Krav Maga instructors

At 39.3°C, Mumbai was India's warmest city on Monday

At 39.3°C, Mumbai was India's warmest city on Monday

Mumbai traffic cops fine over 10k for driving without helmets; 73 for drunk driving on Holi

Mumbai traffic cops fine over 10k for driving without helmets; 73 for drunk driving on Holi