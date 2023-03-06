Kalaburagi: Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa's chopper struggles to land due to plastic sheets on helipad; visuals surface

e-Paper Get App
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa |

Kalaburgi: Former Chief Minister of Karnataka, BC Yediyurappa had a narrow escape after his chopper made an emergency landing due to a technical snag

Yediyurappa had a close shave as the helipad ground filled with plastic sheets made landing difficult for the pilot.

The visuals show the dust and plastic sheets enveloping the chopper as the pilot attempts to land before ascending again to a safer place.

This is breaking news, further details awaited

