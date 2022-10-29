e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: NMMC finally receives a bidder in 3rd tender as hunt for teachers continues

Navi Mumbai: NMMC finally receives a bidder in 3rd tender as hunt for teachers continues

There is a need of at least 100 teachers as the CBSE board schools are gaining immense popularity. Consequently, the number of students is growing but the pedagogy suffers due to the dearth of teachers.

Amit SrivastavaUpdated: Saturday, October 29, 2022, 09:40 PM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image
Follow us on

Navi Mumbai: Finally, a bidder has shown interest in the tender floated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to hire teachers for its CBSE board schools. This is the third such tender as the earlier two didn't get any bidders. 

There is a need of at least 100 teachers as the CBSE board schools are gaining immense popularity. Consequently, the number of students is growing but the pedagogy suffers due to the dearth of teachers. 

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: Residents stage protest at NMMC headquarter, demand provision for hawkers and street...
article-image

Parents demand recruiting teachers

Last month, a section of parents met the NMMC chief and demanded to recruit more teachers, asserting that quality of education is suffering due to a lack of teaching staff in the school. The civic chief had assured them that contractual teachers will be recruited on an urgent basis. 

It's being anticipated that the problem will resolve soon as a bidder has shown interest in the latest tender for recruiting 99 teachers. The last date for bidding is November 7.

As per the conditions of the tender, bidders are not allowed to form consortium or joint ventures. Even subcontracting and outsourcing of work is not allowed. The NMMC has even set academic qualifications for contractual recruits who will teach in English medium.

Read Also
Navi Mumbai: NMMC revamps old NMMT buses into “Football Chitrarath” of FIFA Women's U-17 World...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Aarey leopard attack victim family receives Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia  

Mumbai: Aarey leopard attack victim family receives Rs 20 lakh ex-gratia  

Thane: NCP leader Ajit Makhijani ask citizen to write to CM about dilapidated roads

Thane: NCP leader Ajit Makhijani ask citizen to write to CM about dilapidated roads

Navi Mumbai: NMMC finally receives a bidder in 3rd tender as hunt for teachers continues

Navi Mumbai: NMMC finally receives a bidder in 3rd tender as hunt for teachers continues

Thane: MMRDA announces change in traffic route between Oct 30 - 31

Thane: MMRDA announces change in traffic route between Oct 30 - 31

Mumbai updates: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty for Mumbai Chhath...

Mumbai updates: Check traffic advisory issued by Mumbai Police for Juhu Chowpatty for Mumbai Chhath...