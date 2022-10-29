Navi Mumbai: NMMC finally receives a bidder in 3rd tender as hunt for teachers continues

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) | File Image

Navi Mumbai: Finally, a bidder has shown interest in the tender floated by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) to hire teachers for its CBSE board schools. This is the third such tender as the earlier two didn't get any bidders.

There is a need of at least 100 teachers as the CBSE board schools are gaining immense popularity. Consequently, the number of students is growing but the pedagogy suffers due to the dearth of teachers.

Parents demand recruiting teachers

Last month, a section of parents met the NMMC chief and demanded to recruit more teachers, asserting that quality of education is suffering due to a lack of teaching staff in the school. The civic chief had assured them that contractual teachers will be recruited on an urgent basis.

It's being anticipated that the problem will resolve soon as a bidder has shown interest in the latest tender for recruiting 99 teachers. The last date for bidding is November 7.

As per the conditions of the tender, bidders are not allowed to form consortium or joint ventures. Even subcontracting and outsourcing of work is not allowed. The NMMC has even set academic qualifications for contractual recruits who will teach in English medium.