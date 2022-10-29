Navi Mumbai: Residents stage protest at NMMC headquarter, demand provision for hawkers and street vendors in the DP plan

Residents stage a protest at the NMMC headquarters on Friday. | Photo/ Amit Srivastava

Navi Mumbai: Thousands of residents under the banner of Ghar Haq Sangharsh Samiti staged a protest at the civic headquarters on Friday, demanding a provision for hawkers and street vendors in the development plan (DP) published in August 2022.

The group also submitted their objections and suggestion regarding the Development Plan of the city. The Town Planning Department assured to look into their issues.

Representative of Ghar Haq Sangharsh Samiti alleged that the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) published a development plan (DP) for the city for the next 20 years only for the rich as there is mention for common citizens.

Hiraman Pagar, president Ghar Haq Sangharsh Samiti said that the draft DP for 2018-38 does not have a provision for hawkers. “After studying around 400 pages of the DP, we could not find provision for vendors,” alleged Pagar. He added that the Street Vendor Act 2014 says that space should be reserved for street vendors or hawkers for 2.5 percent of the total population of a city.

“Can the civic body show in the draft DP about this provision,” said Pagar. He added that the civic body must make reservations of plots for hawkers, under the Street Vendor Act 2014.

In addition, they also alleged that there is no provision for daily wage labourers. “Many labourers do not have houses. They sleep on the footpath at night after working at any odd place during the day. The DP must have provisions for them,” said Pagar.